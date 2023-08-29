KallaX is a hilarious multiplayer IKEA furniture building experience coming to PC

When I first spied the press release for KallaX and realized it was multiplayer and we could cover it, I mentally nixed all the IKEA jokes that sprung into my head. Then I peered a little closer and realized the word “KALLAX” wasn’t a coincidence – this is an IKEA game in everything but name.

The KALLAX, my fellow IKEA nerds will know, is an obscenely popular furniture piece from the Swedish megastore. Nearly a decade ago, it replaced the equally popular EXPEDIT: a big ol’ set of cube shelves that comes in multiple configurations, is cheap as heck, and fits everything from old albums to large crates. I hate these things and yet I still have three of them in my house because they are so smart for storage, and pretty much every brick-and-mortar home goods store in the US has a knock-off.

All of this background info brings us ’round again to KallaX, which is an actual video game that never specifically mentions IKEA (and so presumably didn’t collaborate) but is an obvious homage to the iconic brand. It’s not an MMO, but it does offer small-scale multiplayer.

“Anyone who has put together a flatpack table, chair, or wardrobe will know that there is no better way to test your relationship (and patience) with those closest to you. Now, KallaX allows you to enjoy that experience digitally… in space. A cooperative party game for 2-6 players, KallaX features 60 levels of instructing, constructing, and, most likely a fair amount of obstructing, as you try to work together to complete each build. Refine your teamwork skills and streamline your methods to beat your high score, unlocking customisation options (and secret levels, shhh). Gather your friends and start building – but remember, only one person can read the instruction manual. Together, you will need to carefully collect the correct pieces, assemble them, and ship them off. Anyone who doesn’t cooperate can (and will) be thrown into the endless void of space.”

French indie developer Unexpected is promising a PC Steam launch on September 18th with “madcap gameplay, unique art style and multiplayer mayhem, all with a dash of Swedish flatpack magic.” They know what they’re doin’.