Palia opens the Maji Market, adds sitting mechanic, and holds a Reddit AMA

It was a bit delayed last night, but Palia’s first proper content update in open beta has now officially arrived with the release of the Maji Market patch. As originally announced, the market is essentially an event festival that runs on a timer only during evenings and nights in-game.

“Starting today through September 26th, you can visit the Maji Market from 6:00pm – 3:00am Palia time. Every evening at the Kiima Village Fairgrounds, the Maji Market twinkles with the promise of food, fun, and friendship. Watch the fireworks, try the treats, and earn tickets at mini-games like the Chapaa Chase (only once per night after the fireworks show!). And all along the way you’ll be filling out your stamp card to trade in for over 50 rewards and prizes, including dozens of new decor items.”

The patch also includes sitting. No, really, you can sit down on the ground now. And of course, there are new deco items, some crafting tweaks, and new quests.

Singularity 6 ran an AMA on Reddit last night, addressing character customization monetization, name changes, new crops, more decor, colorblind mode, expanded structure limits, multiplayer content, the gold cap, new materials, and much more. There’s a tease for more MMO system and the Elderwood too.

✅SERVER STATUS UPDATE✅ Patch 0.167 is LIVE and players can now jump back into Palia! ✨ Click the link for full patch notes: 🔗https://t.co/pWPjll2wCx#Palia #PlayPalia #CozyMMO — Palia (@playPalia) August 29, 2023