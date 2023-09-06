Lord of the Rings Online attempts to undo some of the damage caused by last week’s stat squish

With such a wide-ranging change as last week’s Lord of the Rings Online stat squish, you just know that it would be a mess of unforeseen consequences. And true enough, the stat squish borked certain parts of character builds and made fighting on the landscape tougher than intended.

To try to counter at least part of these negative impacts on the game, SSG is deploying Update 37.0.1 today with several bug fixes. Some of these fixes clearly address the stat squish issues, fixing outgoing healing values, “erroneous enemy mitigations,” and improving the “damage floor of skills a moderate amount.”

The patch also flings adjustments to the Burglar, Beorning, Guardian, Hunter, and Rune-keeper classes. The Guardians get the bulk of these, so much so that this update requires yet another trait point reset for the tanky experts.