ARK readies final Survival Evolved official server snapshot before September 30 shutdown

The end is nigh for ARK: Survival Evolved. The game’s latest newsletter once again heralds the end for official servers of the dino survival sandbox, reaffirming the closure date and time of Friday, September 29th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. That time will also be when the official servers get their final save snapshot to allow players to continue their ASE progress in private; snapshot files will be shared on Thursday, October 5th.

As part of the inexorable march from Evolved to Ascended, Studio Wildcard announced the winning player-designed creature that will be added to the Extinction map: the so-called “terrestrial battleship” that is the Dreadnoughtus. So while players of Evolved will have to contend with one final snapshotting, those looking forward to Ascended can prepare for roughly 50 metric tons of friend.