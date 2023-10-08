LOTRO is ‘tackling something more difficult and interesting’ with Corsairs of Umbar’s story

With Corsairs of Umbar on the way next month in Lord of the Rings Online, players will be getting to go to this southern realm for the first time and see what post-War threats are emerging from the sea-faring nation. In addressing the story of this expansion, SSG’s Jeff “MadeofLions” Libby said that the team is “tackling something more difficult and interesting” regarding the lore.

“I think we’re actually tackling something more difficult and interesting,” Libby said , “which is maybe reflected by how rarely these areas are visited in Middle-earth games. But yes, Umbar is going to be more than just the place the Corsair navy came from; we naturally need to expand upon things, and that means that you’ll see ships there. Our job is (and always has been!) to write stories in Middle-earth as if it’s a real place.”

And speaking of Corsairs of Umbar, Standing Stone Games released the new Mariner opening cinematic that thematically ties in with the expansion: