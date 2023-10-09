Grand Theft Auto Online celebrates Halloween with thematic modes, extra rewards, and a spooky mask

The world of Grand Theft Auto Online is dangerous enough without Halloween hijinks complicating matters, but that’s precisely what’s happening across Los Santos as the spooky season is back once more with missions, extra earnings, and at least one new mask to collect.

That mask pictured above is the Scarlet Vintage Devil mask and it can be earned by players for simply logging in. While online, players can also rack up bonus GTA$ and RP for taking on Halloween-themed game modes, earn double GTA$ and RP earnings for specific cargo sell missions, and get their hands on several new vehicles from the usual in-game vendors or the casino lucky wheel. It’s likely a familiar tune for regular players, but this time it’s being played with a creepy theremin. Because Halloween.

In other GTAO news, a player named Ash Skyqueen who has made a name for herself by doing in-game parachute stunts is celebrating 10 years of playing the game with a stunt montage video. There’s also an interview with the player for those who are curious about her motivation.