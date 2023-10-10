Warhaven’s first pre-season arrives October 18 with a Halloween event and a new Bard class

What would happen if Jack Black and Ozzy Osborne were mashed together, thrown into a medieval world of endless warfare, and told to bring the power of rock to the people? We promise that’s not some fever dream question; it’s basically the whole vibe of the new Bard class arriving to the early access multiplayer team-based brawler Warhaven as part of the game’s pre-season one update on Wednesday, October 18th.

“Bard is ready to join the fray and lay down some sick tunes to liven up the battlefield! With his oversized lute and extravagant attire, up your strategy game with this upbeat support that can both take a hit and buff teammates around him to control choke points and dominate the battlefield.”

While the Bard’s arrival is the main attraction for next week’s update, the pre-season will also celebrate Halloween with an in-game event. Details on both that event and the Bard are likely coming soon, but until then players can enjoy some supreme rock in the Bard preview video below.



source: press release