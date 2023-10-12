Seekers of Skyveil is a fantasy-themed PvPvE extraction RPG heading for pre-alpha spring 2024

Yes, that’s right, there’s another PvPvE extraction title on the horizon: Say hello to Seekers of Skyveil, a fantasy-themed PvPvE RPG from developer Elodie Games, which readers might remember as the startup that crowed about a “social cooperative action RPG” game this past February.

“[E]xplore the beautiful but deadly world as Seekers, a collection of adventurers with unique backgrounds and abilities. Hunt epic loot and priceless treasures and earn legendary rewards while encountering magical creatures, powerful bosses, and enemy Seekers trying to stop you and your friends.”

Seekers of Skyveil will have a total of six characters players can choose from, with the initial announcement calling attention to four members of its roster like a mage, a tank character, a gun-toting ranged fighter, and a melee combatant. Gameplay itself appears to fit expected molds, with teams of three being challenged to “use [their] courage and cunning to fight, loot, and live to tell the tale.” Particular emphasis is placed on where players go, what fights they engage in, and what gear they wear.

Seekers is currently taking signups for a pre-alpha test scheduled for sometime in the spring of 2024. Later plans for testing aren’t outlined yet, but the game’s site does point out that when it expands alpha testing, it will begin selling founder’s packs that grant priority access to buyers. As for long-term monetization, Elodie says it doesn’t yet know what’s right for the title and its players.

More details are awaiting on the website, and a gameplay trailer can be seen below.

source: press release