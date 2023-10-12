Elder Scrolls Online has a fast-paced Tales of Tribute deck in the works

While Elder Scrolls Online’s nested card game, Tales of Tribute, hasn’t exactly been the barnstormer that ZeniMax hoped it would become, it has its followers. And, to the studio’s credit, ZeniMax continues to expand upon this legacy system as evidenced with the news of an additional deck coming in Update 40: Endless Archive.
To obtain this deck, players will have to head into the Endless Archive and collect all of the deck fragments to unlock it for use. The patch and its contents will be free for all players.
Source: Elder Scrolls Online
