Elder Scrolls Online has a fast-paced Tales of Tribute deck in the works

While Elder Scrolls Online’s nested card game, Tales of Tribute, hasn’t exactly been the barnstormer that ZeniMax hoped it would become, it has its followers. And, to the studio’s credit, ZeniMax continues to expand upon this legacy system as evidenced with the news of an additional deck coming in Update 40: Endless Archive.

The patch, which is scheduled to arrive on the PC and Mac this October 30th, will include the Hermaeus Mora deck. ZeniMax said that this should be a welcome change from the status quo: “When we examined the game state of recent Tales of Tribute releases, we knew it was time to add a deck that focused on fast games and raw power instead of calculated action sequences.”

To obtain this deck, players will have to head into the Endless Archive and collect all of the deck fragments to unlock it for use. The patch and its contents will be free for all players.