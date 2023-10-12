Fractured Online extends fall playtest to folks without founder packs

Friday the 13th is traditionally unlucky, but let’s face it, the team behind Fractured Online probably figure that they might as well taunt luck. It can’t get no worse, right? So October 13th will kick off an open play weekend during which anyone with a registered account can log in and play the game for free, in no small part to test the backend with a higher population. Unlikely the ongoing test, this one won’t require a founder’s pack required; just jump in and start playing!

If you’ve already been playing in the fall playtest, meanwhile, you can look forward to that lasting a little bit longer as it’s been extended until October 22nd. Early access returning to Steam is set to happen soon thereafter, but for now you can just look forward to some extra playtime. And the game is currently on sale, so if you’re eager to get in on the game or you really enjoy what you play this weekend… hey, there’s your motivation.