Colony builder MMO SEED returns to active development with a playtest scheduled for October 18

Last November we had to report that the developing colony builder MMO SEED had to go radio silent for some time over a cease and desist from a company that owns a sugar daddy dating service, which is just as odd as that sounds and is worth a click through that link for further context. It looks as if that weird legal kerfuffle has since cleared and developer Klang Games is back to work, which means we’re also back to recounting the MMO’s progress.

Pre-alpha prototype testing of the game came back online this past July, while most of the information out of the game’s website has been focused primarily on in-character newspaper bulletins that were shared through July and August that point out in-game matters like new buildings, a recent election, and discussion about death.

Meanwhile, the game’s Twitter account has been similarly busy with some preview images, preview video, and perhaps most importantly, word of its next playtest on Wednesday, October 18th. The game’s Discord further explains that the test will run until October 29th and is open to those who either filled out a closing survey during the last closed test as well as 50 more additional people who sign up. Information on what content will be in this test isn’t elaborated on, but Klang does state it will be smaller than others and with “some fun updates” for players to check out.

Mark your calendars! 18th October, our next play session is happening!

Head over to our Discord to take part and learn more.https://t.co/Yv7k0xo2Xo #game #gaming pic.twitter.com/vMvymt0v69 — SEED (@seedmmo) October 12, 2023