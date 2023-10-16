Blue Protocol JP releases a special site and trailer for its October 25 Chapter 4 content update

Next week looks to be a big deal for Japanese players of Blue Protocol, as the anime MMO is releasing its Chapter 4 update on Wednesday, October 25th, with some new story to follow, a new region to explore, and new content for players to look forward to.

Based on details gleaned from Google Translate and several portions in English on the update’s special site, Chapter 4 will introduce a new level cap raise from 50 to 60 along with associated skill increases, two new dungeons in the form of Khartoum Sandstone Corridor and the Alston Abandoned Mine, a new raid mission involving a sand worm fight, and a visit to the new region of West Barnhardt Peninsula where players must unravel a mystery of an assassinated king and a wrongly accused character.

Meanwhile, the game has been marking the Halloween season with a screenshot contest at the beginning of the month along with some gacha cosmetics that are arriving on October 25th for male and female characters. Bandai Namco has otherwise been applying fixer-upper patches in the meanwhile.

