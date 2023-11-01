Lord of the Rings Online goes into a final stretch of Corsairs of Umbar testing

We’ve got a week to go before Lord of the Rings Online: Corsairs of Umbar launches — unless it gets hit with another delay, of course — and SSG is in the home stretch of testing this year’s big drop. The third beta for the expansion went up on the test server yesterday, and this time it was embiggened to include the titular city of Umbar and all of its quests.
And in case you heard a rumor that LOTRO’s crafting revamp was delayed, SSG confirmed that it is still on track for Update 38.
Source: LOTRO
