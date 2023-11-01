Lost Ark shows off how it designs horror bosses with a look at Akkan

There are lots of enemies in Lost Ark because if you don’t have hordes of foes to chew through like snack chips, what are you even doing in the game? Why are you here? But some of those enemies are bosses, and some of the bosses are designed to look less like a big mean bitey scratchus that breathes fire and a bit more like something… scary. So since we’re still in spooky season (Halloween never ends in our hearts) why not see how one of those horror bosses gets designed with a look at Akkan?

While there’s horror in Akkan’s backstory to begin with involving disease, plague, and constant resurrection, a lot of the design was about giving him a memorable and horrifying appearance. This included changes to the design over time, like moving his eyes from the scythe he carries to the lantern he holds in his free hand. You can check out the full design rundown including a look at his soundtrack and colors on the official site.