Mortal Online 2 sells three-month packs as it gets ready to launch on Epic Game Store

Mortal Online 2 is preparing to take its next big step forward, as the PvP MMO has plans to launch on Epic Game Store by the end of the month with the Unreal Engine 5 update. To go along with this, Star Vault created new three-month subscription packs that it’s now selling.

The studio presented this as if had been reluctant to even think of such a move: “A number of you have reached out to us over time and asked us to create more ways you can show your support for the game. So today, we’re humbly introducing a new discounted three-month supporter pack, as a way to express our gratitude.”

The pack includes three months of discounted subscription time and a “Savage Mantle” cloak. The studio noted that this deal is only available until November 28th and does not include the base box price of Mortal Online 2.