New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth score nominated for Hollywood Music in Media award

New World composer Edouard Brenneisen is having a pretty great week, all things considered. He announced on Twitter that his recent score for Rise of the Angry Earth just received a nomination for “Best Score for a Video Game” in the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

“It’s an incredible feeling to stand alongside esteemed nominations like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Atomic Heart, Baldur’s Gate 3, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI — games that set the bar high with their outstanding musical artistry,” Brenneisen said. “A special shout-out to Amazon Games for entrusting me with their sonic landscape!”

The award show will take place later this month on November 15th.

Thrilled to announce my musical score for "New World: Rise of the Angry Earth" has been honored with a nomination for the Hollywood Music In Media Award in the Best Score For A Video Game category! A heartfelt tribute to the teams and individuals whose vision and dedication… pic.twitter.com/k2a6NI9A7A — Edouard Brenneisen (@brenneisenmusic) November 2, 2023