PSA: Star Trek Online is slashing the price of its lifetime subscription deal through December 14

If you just can’t get enough of that Star Trek Online and want to get all of the exclusive perks available to lifetime subscriptions like playing a Liberated Borg or being allowed to actually name your captain Jean-Luc Picard, you get to do so at a discount for a little while. (Disclaimer: There may actually be other, better perks.) The lifetime subscription is on sale for half-price (so $150) through 3:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 11th, and then it’ll still be on sale for $199.99 through December 14th. You’ll have to act fast for the larger discount, but the smaller one will last a fair bit longer still.

Of course, it’s worth noting that developer Cryptic has just been hit with some layoffs owing to its parent company Embracer’s ongoing meltdown; Cryptic reps have said the staff reductions will not affect the MMORPGs, but you’d be forgiven for being just a little bit suspicious and leery at the moment. Factor that into your pricing evaluation, although you might want to do that quickly since the better discount is only available for a limited time.