Guild Wars 2 previews the Thief’s upcoming axe proficiency gameplay

The upcoming weapon proliferation of Guild Wars 2 is giving Thieves an all-axes pass, if you know what we mean. You can axe any questions you want about the new weapon, catch our drift? It’s an axe. It’s a thrown axe. It’s multiple thrown axes, and the latest preview shows you just how the Thief will be utilizing this particular weapon beyond making terrible puns. (But you will do more damage if you make terrible puns.)

Venomous Axe, the second weapon skill, hurls a volley of axes out that inflict poison and remain spinning at place after being thrown. You can ultimately have six axes spinning like this. The dual-wield skill for an offhand dagger will recall all of the axes back to the Thief, inflicting torment and poison to anything caught in the crossfire. So it’s useful for both condition-based Thieves and power-based Thieves, giving you a good reason to bury the hatchet… in your opponent’s face. A hatchet is axe-like, right? Sure.

As we’ve previously noted, the new weapon proficiencies – one for each class – aren’t going live until the next chapter early in 2024, but the beta to try them all it looms on November 28th.