Guild Wars 2’s staff Warrior opens a new avenue for frontline support

In case it isn’t obvious by now, ArenaNet is clearly planning to drop a new video and dev blog for every single new weapon/class combo coming to Guild Wars 2 in the game’s next big update, and frankly, we’re not at all mad about it. The most recent preview is for the proliferation of the staff to Warriors, which immediately intrigued me because 1) I foolishly continue to main a Berserker and 2) the staff turned the Thief from my most-hated toon into one of my core alts.

But alas for me, the Warrior isn’t getting the Daredevil treatment with the staff; instead, it’s meant to be a much-needed support option.

“Warrior has been lacking a strong weapon to use in its support builds, and staff serves to fill out some of the tools that warriors need to support their allies,” ArenaNet’s Cal Cohen explains.

“One of the key goals for staff skills was granting warriors the ability to charge to the front lines of battle to empower and support their allies, and for that we have the slot 2 skill, Valiant Leap. Valiant Leap causes the warrior to leap to the target location, healing and granting offensive boons to nearby allies upon arrival. As a frontline support, we also wanted staff warriors to bring some personal survivability to the table, which is found in slot 5 with Bullet Catcher. Bullet Catcher starts off as a channeled block skill but also grants access to a secondary skill, Defiant Roar. Defiant Roar heals nearby allies, with the amount increasing for each attack blocked by Bullet Catcher (up to a reasonable amount, of course).”

Players will be able to scope out the new weapons during the public beta on November 28th.