Guild Wars 2 previews the Revenant’s upcoming tether-focused Scepter weaponry

If you don’t love Revenants in Guild Wars 2 now, you will never love them again; you can hear the Scepter saying you should never break the chain. Wait, sorry, it’s called a tether which is very different. The Scepter is not, in fact, about what Fleetwood Mac was on about in that song, but it is all about creating tethers to enemies or allies depending on the situation and what you want to accomplish.

First and foremost, it’s worth noting that Revenants turn their scepters into sword to swing around in melee for their autoattacks because of course they do. But the second skill for the weapon creates a tether to an enemy that will explode after a short time, with more intensity if the Revenant is attacking the target while it’s active. The third skill, meanwhile, can either tether to buff allies or debuff enemies, and it’s also bolstered by autoattacking, letting you stay at varied ranges depending the needs of the fight while trying to maintain tethers. Check out the full preview if you want to see just how the tethers will work out when fresh weapons are proliferated to the classes next year – or just wait to test them yourself during the November 28th beta.