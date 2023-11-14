New World delivers a sneak peek at Season 4’s Eternal Frost story and characters

Hopefully you New World fans didn’t overlook the fact that Season 4: Eternal Frost is coming in less than a month — and is, in fact, on the test server right now. The MMO’s last big release of 2023 will include the Glacial Tarn expedition, improvements to outpost rush rewards, and a nerf to 3v3 arenas.

But it’s the storyline of Eternal Frost that Amazon Games wishes to highlight this week. In a new dev blog, the team showcased two major players for the season: the reclusive Commander of the Frostbound and Japanese warrior Daichi.

“A Knight of the Round Table has unearthed forbidden knowledge of the Ancients, seeking to subjugate humanity with the power of an eternal winter. Rally your team of Silver Crows, and convince a surly fire mage named Daichi to help track down and vanquish the Knight before he lays waste to Aeternum,” the studio teased.

The team also danced around the storyline without giving away spoilers: