Amazon already greenlit a second season of its videogame-themed Secret Level series

We’ve given two takes on Amazon’s Secret Level TV series so far, specifically on the New World episode, as it was the core MMORPG represented in the show. I thought it was corny and cute and mostly harmless, while Tyler kinda ripped into it for being unfunny, poor at integrating New World lore, and symbolic of Amazon’s weird priorities when it comes to the game.

But regardless of which one of us you agree with, enough people apparently watched the show that Amazon has already decided to greenlight a second season.

As we noted last week, there were lots of negative reviews from video game critics on day one, but Variety reported this week that it’s already been renewed on the strength of its viewership, not its salty reviews. Amazon says that the first season “achieved the most-watched animated series debut of all time for the streamer within its first week.” That doesn’t give us hard numbers, of course, but it’s worth keeping an eye on in case New World gets another go.