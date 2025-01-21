Vindictus’ 26th character, Neamhain, is live with her sweet foldable lance

Nexon’s Vindictus is just indefatigable in the best ways: This week, the action-combat MMO is rolling out its 26th playable hero, the sexy paladin-esque Neamhain.

“Neamhain is a female character who wields the Holy Lance,” the studio says. “The Holy Lance is a weapon characterized by a sharp spearhead and a long handle, and is designed to allow the handle to be folded or unfolded depending on the situation. Neamhain can use the Holy Lance to perform actions that combine with magic, creating powerful strikes that unleash Divinity.”

Per tradition, the studio is running a leveling event for players through February 25th; you don’t actually have to play Neamhain to take advantage of the boosts, although if you do, there are extra rewards.