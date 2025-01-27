Tarisland recounts the history of Grenny’s first king in latest lore post

Yep, Tarisland is still cranking out the lore posts related to its Season 1 region the Scardino Ice Field. This time it’s all about the first king of Grenny, Auden I, recounting his full rise to legendary hero as the kingdom was established.

The post goes through all of the region’s ancient history, from Auden’s first meeting with the High Elves to the point when he would be led to cow the area’s dragons with the power of an inscribed stone, which he used to clear invading pirates. Overall it’s a pretty routine story even as its dotted by the MMO’s penchant for weird machine translation – and these things have definitely been weirder.

For those who have already completed the season’s quest content, it might be something to fill in the lore gaps. Otherwise the game is offering things to do for players by way of its Chinese New Year event.