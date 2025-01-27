Quinfall’s first weekend in early access is marked with server restarts and furious Steam reviews

It would appear that the first days of early access in sandbox MMORPG The Quinfall have not been happy ones. Vawraek Technologies’ ambition-filled title has managed to land with most players in a pretty negative light if Steam reviews and reactions to server woes are any indication.

As we reported Friday, connection issues were noted almost immediately by the studio along with an overly verbose yet confounding apology to players. Those problems persisted through the weekend, along with issues with item drops from monsters that required multiple server restarts across all regions the game services. Most recently players have been experiencing incorrect cash shop currency amounts.

It would appear that those efforts to address the cascading problems are not enough to quell an angry playerbase. The game’s complaint channel is alight with reports of disconnects, overpowered potions in PvP, and bugs with UI among other things. The game is also being lambasted in Steam reviews, which call out poor performance, bugs, connection problems, and a cash shop that gamers claim is selling Unity store assets at a price that’s higher than the devs paid for. As for player concurrency on the platform, those peaked at over 6K but have leveled down to half that number in the last 24 hours.