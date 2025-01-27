LOTRO community fansite creates a housing transfer FAQ while it waits for the official version

With the big launch of Lord of the Rings Online’s four new 64-bit servers — two in the US and two in Europe — and all of the subsequent transfers coming as soon as February, there are bound to be a lot of questions. While Standing Stone Games promises a comprehensive FAQ in the near future, but that is not soon enough for some people.

In fact, players have taken it upon themselves to piece together information from the studio’s videos and forum posts, especially in regard to how the transfers will affect player housing. LOTRO housing fan site D&Co du Milieu posted its own housing transfer FAQ for the migration. This is especially helpful as all players transferring will need to abandon their prior dwellings and set down roots in these 64-bit worlds.

The site repeats what SSG said about all houses getting a 100% refund as long as the proper procedure is followed: “Do not sell your houses before transferring! This includes both classic and premium houses. Your houses must be active to receive a full refund.”