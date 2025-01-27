EverQuest II opens the Desert of Flames beta for Anashti Sul server players January 27

The roadmap promised, and Daybreak’s Darkpaw Games delivered: EverQuest II is beginning the beginning the beta for the Desert of Flames expansion for players on Anashti Sul, running between Monday, January 27th, to Monday, February 10th.

As players might expect, this test server is opening the expansion’s features to the progression server, including a level cap raise to 60, expanded spells and combat arts, new character movement features, and guild vaults. The studio has even blown the dust off of the expansion’s old trailer.

The announcement gives instructions on how to access the beta and some reminders that players will want to keep in mind, such as the fact that the server’s availability can be spotty in order to apply patches and that wipes will happen. If none of that is a bother, then you’ll soon be free to beta test an old expansion.

