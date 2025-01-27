Kickstarted co-op sci-fi game Starship Simulator is planning early access in December

Last year we started keeping tabs on Starship Simulator, a co-op multiplayer game being developed by indie Fleetyard Studios that’s trying to do what it says on the box – that is simulate the experience of commanding and flying an exploration starship, with extremely specific details across bridge command, engineering, and scanning. The game hit nearly $500K in Kickstarter funding last April and has been updating its test build ever since.

That work in 2024 is being recounted in the studio’s latest update post, which collects efforts like including millions of real-world stars to its galaxy, an overhaul to planetary generation that applies optimizations and multiple real considerations, and the generation of alien civilizations. Progress was also made on sensor gameplay, a retrofit of its Magellan-class ship, and accessibility options.

Fleetyard is now looking ahead to 2025 as its set a timeline of December for its release into early access, though the studio does admit that it has “a tremendous uphill struggle ahead.” To that point, the studio is once again trying to find devs to help hit the milestone, as well as planning to release an updated demo and work on VR functionality and bridge gameplay. Meanwhile the latest test build applies fixes, visual improvements, and more planet gen refinements.