Lord of the Rings Online has begun testing Update 43’s 12-player raid and deed log revamp

Lord of the Rings Online’s first big content update of the year is moving down the tracks toward us, propelled by its appearance on the Bullroarer test server Tuesday.

Update 43: Secrets of Utug-bûr primarily revolves around Legacy of Morgoth’s big 12-player raid. The Temple of Utug-bûr features three wings, although only the first two are available to test this week.

On top of that, this kitchen sink-style patch has a lot for everyone. There’s the “extensive refresh of the appearance and functionality of the deed log,” more updates to Moria, additional improvements for Elf and High Elf animations, new heritage options for characters, and five additional character slots for everyone except completely free accounts. These character slots are in preparation for the transfers to the upcoming new 64-bit servers.