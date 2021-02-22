Mobile MMO Warhammer Odyssey soft launches across the globe

Are you ready for another WAAAGH? You best be, for Warhammer: Odyssey has just “soft launched” on mobile devices, bringing the classic fantasy franchise to the massively multiplayer sphere.

“Greetings Adventurers! We are excited to announce that Warhammer: Odyssey is now officially global,” Virtual Realms announced. “Now is the time for heroes! Journey to the iconic Old World and forge alliances to take a stand against darkness and Chaos!”

In Odyssey, players can jump in as a High Elf Archmage, Human Warrior Priest, Dwarf Engineer, High Elf Shadow Warrior, Dwarf Slayer, or Human Witch Hunter and battle online.

Last week, the title updated the game with Patch 1.0.2, adding level 20 actions and slowing down leveling in the middle of the game to “improve the overall pace of character progression.”