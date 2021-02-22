Mobile MMO Warhammer Odyssey soft launches across the globe

Are you ready for another WAAAGH? You best be, for Warhammer: Odyssey has just “soft launched” on mobile devices, bringing the classic fantasy franchise to the massively multiplayer sphere.
“Greetings Adventurers! We are excited to announce that Warhammer: Odyssey is now officially global,” Virtual Realms announced. “Now is the time for heroes! Journey to the iconic Old World and forge alliances to take a stand against darkness and Chaos!”
In Odyssey, players can jump in as a High Elf Archmage, Human Warrior Priest, Dwarf Engineer, High Elf Shadow Warrior, Dwarf Slayer, or Human Witch Hunter and battle online.
Last week, the title updated the game with Patch 1.0.2, adding level 20 actions and slowing down leveling in the middle of the game to “improve the overall pace of character progression.”
Welp, made my warrior priest and I’m stuck in a conversation loop with the literal first NPC you run into 5 feet away from where you start. That’s exciting, but oh well. Maybe I’ll check back later to see if relogging fixes it or just remake the character, but I’ll have a giggle if the literal first warrior priest quest is broken on soft-launch.
Now every one can auto play Warhammer I mean make Warhammer play it self and also spend 1000s of dollars on energy and other stupid bullcrap.
Warhammer Return of Reckoning is the reason why I love private servers. Becuse we can still play the game even when the developers abandons it becuse it does not make them 20bill a year. Or when your like Gravity and think fuck EU they can be a few years behind the patches and then close down official server about 3 times for EU.
So I say save your self loads of money and play the real MMO that does not play it self and don’t scream in your face did you know you can buy this and this and this.
Also before any one makes and idiot comment no I don´t hate mobile games or console game I love them but most mobile games are designed only to milk you on your money and I hate auto play and im no fan of touch controlls.
But there are many great mobile ports like Terraria, Stardew valley, Minecraft and more. But this mmo is like the rest of them auto walk auto combat and designed to make you spend money on microtransactions and that´s it the kind of shit I don´t support. When a game is only designed around making loads of cash instead of making a good game you pay for once or like some mmo pay monthly like how FFXIV does it.
idiot comment inc – WAR wasn’t abandoned by the developer!