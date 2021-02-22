Neverwinter pushes back the console release of Sharandar to March 16

If you were among the console players of Neverwinter eager to get your character’s feet into all sorts of Feywild trouble, we’ve got some bad news: The Sharandar module’s release on console has been pushed back a week, releasing instead on March 16th.

The announcement post doesn’t yield any clues as to why the update had to be pushed back, and the game’s official forums hold no answers either; the devs did address some console crashing issues, but there was also a specific patch applied on February 11th that appears to have cleared those problems. Whatever the reason may be, it just means there will be a few more days for Neverwinter console players to check out the new content.