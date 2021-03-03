Blade & Soul’s Unreal Engine 4 upgrade appears to be shutting down altogether

If you were excited about the Unreal Engine 4 upgrade in the works for Blade & Soul, we have some bad news for you. You might want to be sitting down. See, the UE4 client was being worked on while players in Korea were able to play it as part of the game’s Frontier World server… but as work progressed, it turns out that NCsoft feels the game’s upgraded version was failing to deliver a satisfactory experience. Thus, the Frontier World server is sunsetting on May 6th, 2021, with players receiving refunds for money spent on the game.
This appears to also be the end of efforts to fully upgrade the game to UE4 and the “Complete” client being retired. It makes a certain amount of sense, as the game’s revenue has been consistently falling from their high in 2016 when the game launched in the west; the most recent financial report has the game down to around the level it was at during its launch year. That having been said, it doesn’t seem to be anything like the end of the line for the game itself, as the publisher is already promising something big coming for the game in June. So it’s all smooth sailing, but fans looking forward to a better version of the graphical engine might have to abandon those hopes now.
For those curious, the game’s revenues by year:
2012 – 62B KRW
2013 – 68B KRW
2014 – 83B KRW
2015 – 114B KRW
2016 – 182B KRW
2017 – 161B KRW
2018 – 120B KRW
2019 – 84B KRW
2020 – 72B KRW
“Why isn’t this making all the money? We should have been rolling in cash!”
> Every gaming company now that’s expecting an infinite growth.
I’m sure it would have done well in the West if they actually tried instead of giving up the first day it goes red. This is why I have so little faith or care for any new MMO coming out because stuff like this. Better to put funds into stuff that’s profitable than taking a risk.
That’s a crying shame. I was hoping they’d pull through. But this isn’t actually that surprising since it’s known that porting games from one engine to another is a challenging and lengthy task for devs. It can always be done, but it’s rarely worth the effort.
Probably because B&S2 is right around the corner.
Why spend time and money on something old, when you can just release something new and make a bunch more money off of it.
Out with the old, in with the new as they say