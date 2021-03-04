Valheim players create a PvP tourney and take down a boss with 50 wolves as game sales hit 5M

While major content updates to the early access Viking survival sandbox Valheim haven’t come out yet, that definitely hasn’t stopped players from making their own fun.

One such case is the formation of a Vikings of Legend PvP tournament, which sees two teams drop into one server, move into separate directions to initiate a one-hour base building phase, and then attack the opposing team’s base with the objective of destroying their cluster of beds. The tourney will be livestreamed on Twitch this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.



Another instance of player-made entertainment is the story of one player who took down the game’s final boss with nothing more than 50 two-star wolves. It’s less of a fight and more of an absolute steamrolling as the boss is taken out in about 40 seconds before it can even land a hit. As one reply to the video put it: “Howly hell.”

All of this once more points out the game’s continual rise in popularity as Valheim has broken another sales milestone with 5 million copies sold. “We watch with pride and excitement, and struggle to find the right words to express our gratitude to you, the community,” reads the post from developer Iron Gate Studio. “Exciting new milestones lie ahead, and we for one cannot wait to show you more of the game as we journey through our 2021 Roadmap.”