Valve ends Artifact’s reboot dreams and shoves it into maintenance mode

BioWare isn’t the only studio throwing in the towel after attempting a reboot of a promising title. Fans of Valve’s digital card game Artifact were dismayed to hear this week that the company has decided to end work on Artifact 2.0, cease development altogether, and move the title into maintenance mode.
“It’s now been about a year and a half since the current Artifact team began work on a reboot in earnest,” Valve posted. “While we’re reasonably satisfied we accomplished most of our game-side goals, we haven’t managed to get the active player numbers to a level that justifies further development at this time. As such, we’ve made the tough decision to stop development on the Artifact 2.0 Beta.”
The company said that it’s making both Artifact and Artifact 2.0 Beta (now Artifact Foundry) available for free with no further development or updates. As all players will get all cards, no packs are going to be sold from here on out.
Artifact came out in November 2018 in an attempt to carve out some of that lucrative digital card game market. However, it was a near-instant flop, losing players left and right while giving Valve a very public black eye. The studio even jettisoned creator Richard Garfield that next March and then pledged a wholesale reboot of the title — a reboot that will never be fully realized.
Team Fortress 2 however which keeps a large playerbase gets no love from Valve at all, there’s now hints that something is coming down the pipe but their priorities are a mess.
Well… I wasn’t going to seriously try to play it again until they were done making giant overhauls of game systems again… But yeah I guess player population in a limited closed testing phase can be indicative of overall interest…
I still think Artifact is a great game with not great monetization (but not actually the monstrosity people made it out to be). It is ironic how much monetization BS people will put up with in games like Path of Exile, Warframe, Fortnite, etc but this got punished for pretty normal card game monetization tactics. It was far too late to the card game market and came out at a low point for the market’s opinion of Valve.
RIP but I’ll check out the game again now that this happened I guess.
Yeah, it seems kind of weird to announce you are doing a complete revamp (which generally will make players think “I’ll come back and see what the game is like when they are finished”), and then cancel the revamp because there aren’t enough players. Yes, they all stopped playing the current dead end version to do something else some waiting for the reboot.
See also: Anthem. Might have checked it out if the relaunch looked good, but wasn’t going to touch it before then.