Gamigo has laid off an unspecified number of RIFT devs, says MMO will continue

Yesterday, we learned through a trusted tipster that multiple Gamigo developers situated in the US and working on RIFT had been laid off from the company. The layoffs reportedly included both Kerilar and Acalos, long-running developers on the game, with the assumption that RIFT’s development is being shifted overseas.
We reached out to Gamigo for a statement yesterday morning, specifically asking about the impact on RIFT, Trove, and ArcheAge and whether development was being shifted to Gamigo’s European outfit. The studio did not reply to our polite inquiry, but a staffer did give a brief update to players on the forums in response to a long and panicky thread discussing the future of the game – the “change in internal structures” line appears to be an oblique confirmation of the layoffs.
“Hey everybody, let me briefly address your biggest concern(s): Rift is not going to be shut down! Most of you already noticed and pointed out a change in internal structures. While we’re not able to publicly address or communicate about those changes in detail, we can assure you that there will be a team responsible for and working on Rift (future development being part of this). If there are still any concerns or worries left about that topic, please feel free to PM one of the CMs at any time. We’ll close this thread by answering the thread’s title (Is Rift Next ?) with a clear NO!”
The news is chilling for RIFT players, who are understandably nervous following the sunset announcements of four other Gamigo MMORPGs two weeks ago. As we noted at the time, Gamigo urged players from those games into Trove and ArcheAge, but not RIFT, prompting fears about the game’s future.
I thought RIFT only had like one developer and one CM anyway? At least in recent years.
I remember really enjoying the flow of combat and classes in this one when it released. Not much else grabbed me, but sorry to see it beginning to wink out.
Just cancelled my sub too. I hadn’t really played in a long time, so it was money going nowhere.
I bowed out after the second battlepass, when they reduced the amount of currency earned, increased the amount of currency needed to advance, and shortened the time to complete the battlepass.
Sad to see it go, but since the Gamigo acquisition, it felt pretty clear that there was either no direction, no development resources, or a bit of both.
FWIW, I’ll keep telaradb up for a bit of nostalgia, and the fact that it doesn’t cost anything to run. But there’s been no data file updates since the acquisition either, so just another thing that Gamigo has left to whither on the vine…
I went back a couple of weeks ago thinking I should probably quest in all the zones before this goes away, but I’m not going to give this company another cent. I don’t care what they say on the forums, it’s obvious that they’re not developing anything meaningful for this game.
As TheLazyPeon said in his recent video, “probably the most useless donkey publisher I’ve ever had contact with in the gaming industry.”
I just revisited Rift a couple of weeks ago because I absolutely love the games Soul system (I still believe its the best and most innovative mmo design created the last +20 years)
And then they announce this. I was planning on buying patreon after my free Patreon I got was over but…not after reading this.
And servers are absolutely dead…even the supposedly most populated US Deadwood is a ghost town.
The live Rift servers are gone in 12 months give or take sorry but this is just bad…
Cant wait for a rogue Rift server to go live with 1 huge populated server instead of this awful dystopia
I think we are likely to see the sunset of this fine mmo before the end of this year . It would be cool if a rogue server like Warhammer return of reckoning started up which added newly developed content made by the community .
This is PR of the weakest quality, clearly it isn’t just their games that suffer.
There’s no way RIFT is not next, and i will make a ton selling bridges to anyone who believes Gamigo.
Not disagreeing with you, but why would Gamigo buy a game company and then shut down ALL of its games?
You’d think they’d at least keep the most lucrative one up and running.
They are. ArcheAge and Trove. Not Rift.
They’re keeping them open until they stop generating enough revenue, which is historically their MO. Buy a dying/aging MMO on the cheap, especially when a company like Trion is going under and liquidating as much as they can at whatever price they can get, and squeeze the last few drops of money out of it.
Some of Trions games have longer lives in them – Archeage and Trove spring to mind. And there’s also the surprising, albeit low budget, revival of Atlas Reactor.
But the more money the MMO is generating them still (or if they’re contractually obligated to keep it up like they may be with Archeage, which I imagine is still profitable), the longer it’s gonna be in the gamigo Retirement Home(tm).
Because they wanted Trove and Archeage and see them as the most lucrative properties .
I find it odd that they have spent a ton of money advertising this year to stick the game into basically a maintenance mode with a few devs. The game is old though and they have been grabbing at wallets for years now. Sad though to think another game is looking like it is going to go away or just not have anything new added.
” . . . But, uh, everything’s perfectly all right now. We’re fine. We’re all fine here, now, thank you. How are you? . . .”
To their staff: “The daily executions will continue until productivity improves.”