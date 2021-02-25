Leaderboard: So, is RIFT next?

Gamigo, which just bought the studio behind Wizard101 and Pirate101, cleaned house yesterday, purging multiple MMORPGs that it acquired during its past acquisitions of Aeria Games and Trion Worlds. Defiance (both halves), Twin Saga, and Eden Eternal are all on the chopping block, slated for sunset at the end of April.
These were all tiny games, and Gamigo flat-out said that they weren’t paying their own rent in the stable, so perhaps that’s not unexpected. No, what seems to have worried more people is the fact that Gamigo urged players into Aura Kingdom, Grand Fantasia, Trove, and ArcheAge. RIFT wasn’t on that list.
Personally, I don’t think panic is warranted yet. Gamigo listed only two games per side (two from the Aeria batch, two from the Trion batch), and the studio has a whole lot more games than that in its catalogue, games that are not closing down and yet didn’t get coupons. My assumption is that Gamigo picked the two biggest Aeria and two biggest Trion games for coupons. I think MMO gamers think of it as being the flagship Trion acquisition, but based on Gamigo’s update cadence for all of these games, it’s seemed clear that the money is in Trove and ArcheAge.
So if I’m worried about RIFT, it’s because it hasn’t been getting much love for a few years, not because it didn’t get a coupon.
What do you think is going on? Are you worried about RIFT? Is RIFT destined to be the next victim of Gamigo’s purge? (You can choose more than one.)
I’m still playing Rift and doing Raid with my friends but the thing what I saw especially EU servers are literally dead. It has like peak 300-450 people even on weekends + holidays. We literally doing the raid with same people all over again because there is no new population flow or whatsoever. But Rift probably has 1 or 2 years max. So many die-hards even left the game lately there is nothing to say positive about the game also.
They introduced a system and they are calling Planar Gear or whatsoever it has shitty grind and they are using old gear assets. It has 20 or more steps every step has some kinda shitty in game grind. ( You are basically doing old content over and over again )
Also the way Gamigo handles the game way more worse than Trion. At least Trion was communicating even if its a little bit. Forum is a drama show everyone is like asking questions but CM’s are not even bothering the answer.
Its sad but Rift is already a dead game so. Even if they pull the plug I’ll not be sad for sure.
Keep it up Gamigo!
Games like the ones that are left should have been purged forever ago. Their numbers can’t possibly indicate they’re profitable anymore. Hopefully as more companies see others shutting down games as not profitable they’ll understand failure is an option and will make better decisions.
That Rift hasn’t been axed in this purge probably means that it is sufficiently profitable at the moment to be worth keeping on, but does also rather suggest that they will have no qualms about burning it to the ground the moment it dips in to the red.
Rift beta, vanilla Rift, and first expansion are some of my fondest MMO memories outside of LOTRO and opening the doors to Moria. I went back for the fresh start server, what a year or two ago now, and it brought back a lot of that nostalgia, but the leveling curve was so screwed. My entire crew dropped off before hitting level cap.
Rift keeps chugging along, but it’s clear it’s best days are far, far behind it. Immense respect to the fans who continue to call it home though. I can certainly understand why they do.
Eden Eternal, noooooo! :(
This is a mean question!
rift last content update was 3 years ago, many rift players already left and very small amount of super loyal players are remaining.
for how long more gamigo can milk these super loyal players?
maybe 1 more year, i would say next gamigo clean up we will see rift shutdown in early 2022.
if rift survive more than that i would be very surprised.
They are spending a ton of money advertising Rift on social media. It comes up almost daily in my feeds. Don’t think they would be wasting money advertising something they are planning on closing up shop, but who knows.
They were doing the same thing for Defiance game as well. Twitter and Facebook accounts were so active but eventually they pull the plug. I think Rift probably has like 1 or 2 year if the revenue not increasing like the way they want. Rift will face the same thing.
It’s frustrating since the only thing that’s going to make revenue jump is the exact content they won’t pay to add. Dismissing all those devs early on was a huge mistake on Gamigo’s part. It’s a genuinely good MMO and foundation for making money. They could’ve milked the game for years to come.
I can’t remember the last time I saw any unequivocally positive news about RIFT. No strong opinion of the game in current state, but I’ve got to believe Gamigo doesn’t have huge interest in carrying it much further
When it is done with existing deals and enough income from battle passes and stretched out planar-whatever grinds. So later this year or next year. At least, I don’t expect it to exist in 2023.
I would be all for a pserver.