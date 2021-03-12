DC Universe Online rolls out its second Survival Mode season and its St. Patrick’s Day event

Sometimes you just want to run a gauntlet. DC Universe Online is letting you do precisely that with the game’s second season of Survival Mode, with players taking on 30 waves of increasingly difficult challenges to earn currency, materials, and of course the ever-inimitable bragging rights. This four-player gauntlet will test the abilities of players to make it through the combat, but when victory can earn you new styles, auras, and base items, isn’t that ultimately worth it?

Advertisement