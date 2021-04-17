Corepunk’s second Q&A session reveals a strange take on PvP design

The questions keep coming for fantasy-scifi MMORPG Corepunk, and the devs keep dishing answers back. For a second week in a row, Artificial Core compiled a whole bunch of fan questions for the upcoming MMO and answered them to varying degrees of satisfaction.
Topics with this Q&A included guild size limits, enchanting, backpack sizes, cross-server battlegrounds, player inspection, a gauntlet dungeon, and cosmetics. The team said that it’s now focusing on 18 class specializations for launch, with another 18 coming afterward. And if you were wondering, yes, you’ll be able to be run over by the public transport train in this game if you’re unlucky or just bored.
Corepunk’s skill system sounds fairly flexible. “There will be twenty universal skills,” Artificial Core elaborated. “Twelve skills will be shared, and each of the four cultures will have two unique skills.”
One topic that the team elaborated on was the PvP angle of the game, which sounds unavoidable after a point: “The farther out you go from these heavily trafficked areas, the lower your risk of being engaged in random PvP. We absolutely understand that a huge portion of the MMORPG community prefers a fully PvE gameplay experience. This is why we chose to create an open world with wasteland areas, allowing players to determine the extent of their involvement in PvP.”
Time to gang newbies 24/7 before they get too far
They never learn…
“We absolutely understand that a huge portion of the MMORPG community prefers a fully PvE gameplay experience. This is why we chose to create an open world with wasteland areas, allowing players to determine the extent of their involvement in PvP.””
translation: “We know people hate unavoidable pvp, so we made sure it’s unavoidable”
This is the same energy as the music volume slider in Forza Horizon 4 that goes from 1 to 10 – you can adjust the volume of the music, but you can’t get rid of it
Yea that’s how I read it as well … we understand that a good number of you want to have a PVE experience. To do so go far out into the wildness and hope no one sees you?
I think this was an important omission on the part of this article but is in the Q&A if you go read it
Yea I read that part, was thinking more in terms of the open world (aka the majority of the game). I’m sure, as has been done in similar games, materials for crafting (etc.) are only going to be obtainable out there in the wilderness, not in the solo dungeons.