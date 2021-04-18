Perfect World Games unveils Perfect New World, a new PC, mobile, and console MMO set to launch globally

Apparently, there’s going to be a lot more Perfect World going on sometime in the near (or distant) future. During a Perfect World Game Strategy press conference, Perfect World Games announced the release of Perfect New World, a new MMORPG based on the Perfect World IP that’s coming to consoles, PC, and mobile internationally.
The announcement was thin on details (and what details were shared were in Chinese, obviously), but according to reports, the mobile title (which is separate from Perfect World Mobile) will feature an open world powered by Unreal Engine 4, while the PC and console version appears to have a similarly open map. Both titles also appear to have a far more active combat style, with what appears to be combos and dodging mechanics in the gameplay trailers that were showcased during the press conference. You can get a look at those trailers below.
That’s…kinda an awful name. Like, it’s boring as hell and kinda confusing even. I can appreciate the devotion to a brand like that but…sometimes it’s better to think/step outside the box a bit.
The thing that just pushes me from products like this is knowing that the entire purpose of these is to weasel as much money from customers as possible. Not to make a good game, or a fun game… but to make a product that lures in customers like a siren, hooking them with proven psychological elements that make them toss money at the screen to obtain whatever carrot on a stick they dangle in front of them. These types of games are the carnival games at an amusement park. Not the actual rides you went there for.
The only thing that improves with each new iteration of these games, are the visuals. The have too improve, because that the first “hook” that draws in the customers. While every company that makes games hopes to earn a profit from it, there is a huge difference when it comes to HOW they plan to use the game to make said profit. Hint: They arent trying to do it by making a fun, quality, lasting game that makes customers say “Im enjoying this, ill support the company with my wallet”.
This is SOOTH
And in 5 more years they will release “Perfect Brand New World”. Way to go in lacking inspiration for finding new names. Even Perfect World 2 would had been better.
I’m just over here scratching my head at what you do in a game that’s set in a perfect world. Must be a pretty low stakes mmorpg
Perfect World International (still running) is the Western version of Perfect World 2.
In other news, Amazon prepares to slap Perfect World Games with its wallet.
except that first mention of this title predates the amazon mmo by several years