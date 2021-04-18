Perfect World Games unveils Perfect New World, a new PC, mobile, and console MMO set to launch globally

Apparently, there’s going to be a lot more Perfect World going on sometime in the near (or distant) future. During a Perfect World Game Strategy press conference, Perfect World Games announced the release of Perfect New World, a new MMORPG based on the Perfect World IP that’s coming to consoles, PC, and mobile internationally.

The announcement was thin on details (and what details were shared were in Chinese, obviously), but according to reports, the mobile title (which is separate from Perfect World Mobile) will feature an open world powered by Unreal Engine 4, while the PC and console version appears to have a similarly open map. Both titles also appear to have a far more active combat style, with what appears to be combos and dodging mechanics in the gameplay trailers that were showcased during the press conference. You can get a look at those trailers below.