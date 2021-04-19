Albion Online buffs matchmaking, loot, and accessibility for its new hellgates

It’s patch day for Albion Online, and if you were one of the players fussed over the state of the hellgates introduced in the base Call to Arms patch, then you’re going to be happy with the changes today, as it tweaks matchmaking, makes the gates more accessible to more players, and buffs their rewards.

“We’re definitely happy with the response to the PvP content when it happens but would like to incorporate some of the feedback for improving the accessibility and matchmaking of the feature in Patch 3,” Sandbox Interactive wrote. “To start, we’ve reduced the Base IP Requirement 1100 to 1000, as well as changed the soft cap from 1300 to 1200 and a scaling factor change from 0.5 to 0.35. This should significantly decrease the barrier of entry so more of you can experience the content without breaking your banks. In addition to this, we’ve also reduced the selectivity of the matchmaking progress even further, so teams more readily match with each other. It’s our hope that these changes will increase the frequency of PvP in 10v10 Hellgates significantly.”

The rest of the patch focuses on improvements to chat commands, logout timers, faction rank progression and campaign milestones, and a buff to holy staffs. You can check out the whole rundown in the patch notes.