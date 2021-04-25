Genshin Impact talks up its upcoming PlayStation 5 release in dev video

As we noted last week, there’s an update coming to the multiplayer RPG Genshin Impact on April 28th that is adding a variety of things including the launch of the game to the PlayStation 5. It’s that portion that has been focused on by a recent developer video that talks up the benefits of playing the game on the shiny new console.

The video features technical director Zhenzhong Yi, who talks up PS5-specific features for GI like a new graphics library built from the ground up with higher resolution texturing, a custom file-loading system to take advantage of the console’s SSD capabilities to let players teleport to areas in the open world in seconds, and some PS5-exclusive adjustments to Qingyun Peak. Yi also promised that future updates will elevate the visual quality and performance of the game. “We’re only scratching the surface,” Yi claims.

source: press release