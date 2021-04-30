Ultima Online is planning some sort of do-over for player banking hubs

Oh, Ultima Online: the game that pretty much invented the term banksitting, that thing you do when you just hang out at a video game city bank and show off and people-watch. In modern UO, most players hang out at the same two banks at best – Luna and West Britain – largely because those are the ones that have the best decorations and services. But Broadsword is apparently thinking about changing all that.

“The original intent to decorate these banks and have the contest was to get people out of Luna and bring life back into a once busy town,” Broadsword’s Bonnie Armstrong says. “With all the changes in the game the banks have remained unused except for the Spellweaving Circle. I want to remove all decorations from all banks on all shards. Before I make any final decision on this I am willing to hear your comments as to why it should stay. I have gotten several emails and comments regarding building additional things to banks that was not part of the original design. With all that being said I look forward to hearing your comments.”

Armstrong’s comments come in the game’s most recent newsletter, which also talks about continuing efforts on the Ultima Online New Legacy alternate shard.

“The Team is also busy continuing work on Ultima Online: New Legacy! We’ve really enjoyed sharing our vision for this next bold Britannian adventure. Right now we are focused on fleshing out the back-end systems that will support driving the majority of content you’ll experience as you forge your new Britannian Legacy! Forward facing this means building what we call the “first 15 minutes” as you start your life on New Legacy in the City of Ocllo. We are planning our next Dev Hangout for early June[.]”