Multiplayer-optional cyberpunk RPG shooter The Ascent launches July 29

The Ascent is happening! No, not that one. No, not that one either. The Ascent – it’s the cyberpunky multiplayer-optional shooter from Curve Digital and Neon Giant, and it’s just gotten a release date: July 29th.

“A solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a sci-fi cyberpunk world, The Ascent is the first title from Neon Giant, a new 12-person studio composed of games industry veterans who were some of the minds behind iconic AAA titles such as the Gears of War, Bulletstorm and Wolfenstein franchises. The game will target 60 fps and have full 4K support on the Xbox Series X, offering amazing gameplay performance for new generation console players. […] The Ascent will see players dive into ‘The Ascent Group’ arcology, a self-contained corporate-run metropolis, stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. Taking on the role of an indentured worker, the world starts to go haywire when The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons. Life becomes a case of survival, with rival corporations and crime syndicates looking to fill the empty space. Players will have to take up arms and hold them off. The Ascent begins here.”

As we previously noted back in January, the game is promising “classic RPG mechanics” for progression and character development, an emphasis on vertical exploration, and four-player co-op.