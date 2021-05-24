TitanReach shows off pets, discusses programming, previews new props and the Glimmermoore area

Once again the folks behind TitanReach are just itching to showcase all of the work they’ve been doing for their developing MMORPG. As with prior development blogs, two of the latest grant a large number of things to look at, including new trees, more animations, another round of 3-D animal models, various furnishings and crafting stations, a variety of outfit concepts, and several adventurous-looking pets coming to the game’s cash shop; prepare your wallet for fancy foxes, mage dogs, vampire dogs, and techno-cats.

An additional dev blog from one of the game’s programmers offered a detailed look at his process for programming the game, explaining programming at a very basic level, discussing Unity and the C# language, and even offering some words of encouragement for budding programmers that might be reading.

Finally, the Glimmermoore area is still in-development, but it would presumably be close enough that Square Root Studios felt eager to share a piece of concept art for the region. It’s a rough sketch as concept art pieces go, but it certainly does a good job of setting the scene and perhaps some expectations.