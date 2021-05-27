NCsoft seemingly confirms that Aion Classic is coming to the west

Last fall, NCsoft announced a new classic mode for the Korean Aion servers. It was a huge success that brought the game back from a major slump, as our recent dips into the company’s revenue reports shows. “Aion more than doubled its revenues from its low point in 2020, almost entirely, NCsoft says, due to the launch of Aion Classic,” we wrote in February. “Huh, Classic servers are wildly popular, who knew. (Everybody. Everybody knew.)”

Since then, players in the west have been anxiously waiting to see whether NCsoft would bring the classic servers westward too. It’s looking pretty good, if the tease dropped on Aion’s official Twitter account today is any judge; there’s no hard declaration, but the video teaser shows a clock motif, winding back all the way from 2020 (yes) to 2009, which is the year the game launched in North America, Europe, and Oceania.