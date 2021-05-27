World of Warcraft is hosting another Mythic Keystone esports event this weekend

If you’re the kind of World of Warcraft player who likes to keep your fingers on the Mythic Keystone meta pulse, or if you’re the player who has no idea what a Keystone is, you’re all invited to check out the next one-off event in the MMORPG’s attempt at PvE-minded esports that’s all about pushing Keystones to their limit.

The event (appropriately enough) is called the Great Push, which sees six teams take five hours to push their Keystone dungeons to the highest level possible, starting at Keystone level 24. Competition runs between Friday, May 28, and Sunday, May 30, with each team’s highest Keystones from every dungeon combined to determine the final standings and who wins the top share of a $20,000 prize pool. The races start at 1:00 p.m. EDT this coming Friday and can be viewed on twitch or YouTube.

source: press release