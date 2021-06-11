Diablo III’s season 24 adds Diablo II-inspired Ethereal weapons

It’s not the Diablo you probably want to be hearing about, but it is the Diablo getting some love right now: It’s Diablo III, and Blizzard remembered it exists long enough to put the 2.7.1 update on the test server, or will starting next week.

“Diablo II left us with fond memories when it released more than 20 years ago, and with Diablo II: Resurrected coming soon, we’d like to introduce a feature to honor that legacy,” Blizzard wrote. “For this seasonal theme, our inspiration took shape by reimagining how Ethereal items could manifest in Diablo III. In Season 24, Ethereals are rare, powerful, and fleeting items, with 21 iconic weapons from Diablo II making a return.”

“Season 24 introduces Ethereals, a new weapon-type that players will be able to acquire and hunt for in their upcoming seasonal journey. Ethereals will roll a powerful set of affixes, a random Class Weapon Legendary Power and a random Class Passive Power. Ethereals will have unique icons, names, item types, and sounds originally found in Diablo II. […] There are 3 unique Ethereals per class. Each Ethereal has fixed affixes and rolls one random Legendary Weapon power and one random Class Passive Skill.”

There’s a special feat for collecting all of them in the season, though you can’t pass them along to your non-seasonal toons. And there are a few changes for the Monk and Wizard as well as the Inna’s Mantra and Aegis sets, so Diablo players will want to take a peek when it drops on the PTS June 17th.