Lord of the Rings Online delays The Fall of Khazad-dûm raid’s tier rollout

“We are adjusting the schedule for the opening of Tiers 4 and 5 of the new raid The Fall of Khazad-dûm by one week to allow players more time to prepare for the opening of these higher tiers. Tier 4 is now expected to open at Noon Eastern (-4 GMT) on June 24th, with Tier 5 opening at Noon Eastern (-4 GMT) on July 8th. The Leading the Charge and Original Challenger deeds will also be available for an additional week, and are now available through August 18th.”