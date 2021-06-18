Fallout 76 devs preview this summer’s Steel Reign storyline

Forget falling for uranium fever — investing in some serious steel is where it’s at in 2021. At least that is the case for Fallout 76, as the post-apocalyptic RPG is in the midst of a Brotherhood of Steel story arc that began last year and is set to continue with July’s big content update.

Bethesda’s developers sat down this week to talk about and show off the Steel Reign quests that players will be going through this summer. “Your choices from Steel Dawn will impact this final chapter,” the studio said. “In Steel Reign, you’ll explore new areas in locations such as the Uncanny Caverns, West Tek, AMS HQ and more. Earn new rewards such as the Face Breaker Power Fist, Mercenary Outfit, Brotherhood Civvies, Cryogenic Bed, and Hellcat Power Armor. You’ll also see some new and familiar faces during your journey.”

Fallout 76 is running a Gold Rush event this weekend, offering twice the amount of usual gold bullion that players can claim every day.