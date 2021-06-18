Swords of Legends Online offers a free limited-time demo on Steam

Steam Next Fest, the marketplace’s big showcase of upcoming titles from a wide variety of genres, is being used as a platform for Swords of Legends Online to stir up some hype for itself. Between now and Tuesday, June 22nd, players can take a free peek at the upcoming martial arts MMORPG by way of a free Steam demo.
The demo does offer some notable limitations, such as a level cap of 15, inability to make any in-game purchases, and demo character progress not being transferred over to the full game. Otherwise, pretty much everything else SOLO has to offer is on deck, such as the opportunity to tinker with the game’s six classes and even try their unique specs at their respective class areas, get a taste of some of the game’s questing, and play with friends online. For those who are curious about experiencing what our hands-on impressions did, now appears to be your chance to try.
So what happened to the class and gameplay article promised for a week after the world and cash shop article 5/27?
I’m very interested in this game, but an 80GB download for a mere four days of play isn’t happening in a world with bandwidth caps.